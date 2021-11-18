George Kostides

George was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. George was a lifelong restaurateur, spending the last 40 years as the proprietor for the Lake County Government cafeteria. He had a tireless work ethic, until an injury forced him into retirement at the age of 81. George was a quiet philanthropist; generously and anonymously giving to many organizations, families in need, and individuals. If he could help someone, whether he knew them or not, there was no doubt he would. He was a devoted father, papou, Nono, and friend. He will be greatly missed. His greatest pride and joy were his granddaughters. We would like to thank Susie Bruckman for the incredible care and tireless commitment to George during his final years.