CROWN POINT, IN - George Kostides, age 85, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 15, 2021.
George is survived by his devoted son, Dr. John G. (Eva) Kostides; his beloved granddaughters: Deanna, Kristina, and Maria Kostides; and his sister, Sophie (Vangelis) Karaleftheres; along with symbetheri and numerous nieces, nephews, and Godchildren to cherish his memory.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents: Ioannis and Kyriakoula Kostidis; and siblings: Nick Kostidis, Maria Fotinos, and Kaliope Kalogeras.
George was a member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. George was a lifelong restaurateur, spending the last 40 years as the proprietor for the Lake County Government cafeteria. He had a tireless work ethic, until an injury forced him into retirement at the age of 81. George was a quiet philanthropist; generously and anonymously giving to many organizations, families in need, and individuals. If he could help someone, whether he knew them or not, there was no doubt he would. He was a devoted father, papou, Nono, and friend. He will be greatly missed. His greatest pride and joy were his granddaughters. We would like to thank Susie Bruckman for the incredible care and tireless commitment to George during his final years.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, November 19, 2021 from 9:30 AM until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 AM, DIRECTLY at Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St. in Merrillville, IN, officiated by Fr. Ted Poteres and Fr. Dimitri Burikas.
Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
Family requests no flowers but all donations can be made to Ss. Constantine & Helen Helping Hand Fund in his memory. www.GeisenFuneralHome.com