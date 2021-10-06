 Skip to main content
Nov. 1, 1947 — Oct. 4, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — George Letz III, age 73, of Crown Point, IN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 4, 2021.

George was a loving husband to his wife of 37 years, Sharon; proud father of: Heidi (William) Campbell of Monticello, IN, Jeff (Leonna) Mote of Park Ridge, IL, Stefanie (Andy) Wirtz of Fishers, IN; loving papa to: Grace, Abby and Morgan Campbell, Leighton, J.J. and Violet Mote, Avery and Olivia Wirtz.

George was preceded in death by his parents: George Letz, Jr. and Mildred Letz; and sister, Florette Kaiser.

George was a devoted parishioner of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Crown Point. He was a lifelong educator, working as a teacher, principal and superintendent within the Hanover and Hebron school districts. George loved to give back to the communities he was involved in, serving on the Crown Point Community Foundation and the Campagna Academy Board of Directors.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 8, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the Memorial Service at 12:00 PM DIRECTLY at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 250 S. Indiana Ave, Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in George's name to the Crown Point Community Foundation or the Campagna Academy.

Visit George's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

