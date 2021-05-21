George M. Long

CRETE, IL — George M. Long, 70, late of Crete and formerly of the East Side, passed away May 20, 2021.

Beloved husband of Kathie (nee Ball) for 32 years. Devoted son of the late George and late Catherine Long. Fond uncle of many.

George was a U.S. Army veteran, a retired operating engineer with Union Local 150, a member of East Side Athletic Club and a Green Bay Packer, Chicago White Sox and Chicago Blackhawks fan. He was an avid golfer and also enjoyed cooking.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Monday at ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Lane (1/2 block west of U.S. 41/Wicker Avenue at 97th Street), St. John. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the South Suburban Humane Society in George's name would be preferred. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com