Mar. 28, 1947 - Feb. 7, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - George M. Tuscan, 73, of Valparaiso, passed away on February 7, 2021. He was born on March 28, 1947 in East Chicago, IN to the late George Tuscan and LaVerne (Dean) Tuscan.

George is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Barbara (Cox) Tuscan; children: Kristie (Sandi) Gregar-Skillman, Peter (Josie) Gregar, Ryan (Grace) Tuscan, Jacqueline (Michael) Ross; sister Roberta (Thomas) Cox; grandchildren: Spencer and Cooper Gregar-Skillman, Peter, Andrew, and Nicholas Gregar, and Emma and Grace Ross; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by his siblings Kathleen Tuscan Mullen and Ronald Tuscan.

George was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High, Class of 1965 and was a Vietnam Veteran. He retired from Inland Steel after 35 years. He loved racing cars when he was younger, hot rod car shows, camping and fishing trip adventures, fast skiing, woodworking, and cuddling in the recliner with all of his grandchildren.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 12, 2021 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME located in Schererville, IN. (7607 West Lincoln Highway one block east of Cline Ave.). Followed with a private family funeral service. Standard Covid-19 protocol is advised. Face masks and social distancing are required. Funeral service will be private.