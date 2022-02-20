Nov. 13, 1939 - Feb. 17, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - George Marks, age 82, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
George is survived by his wife of 58 years, Charlene Marks (nee Fought); children: George A. (Melissa) Marks, Mary Cathryne (Tom) Korell; and grandchildren: Ryan, Tyler, Nick, Emma, Rosie.
George was preceded in death by his parents: George and Margaret Marks.
George was born in Gary, IN and graduated from Lew Wallace High School. He went on to attend Indiana University and studied business. George worked at the family owned grocery, Marks Foods. He retired from the Department of Health after 38 years of service. George served in the U.S. Army. His hobbies included model trains, RC airplanes, British mysteries, and IU and Purdue basketball.
Services will be private for George's family.
