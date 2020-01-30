George Martin

IN LOVING MEMORY OF GEORGE MARTIN ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN He left us quick but not without so many memories. He taught us that nothing was beyond our reach. If you knew George for more than a minute you had a friend for life. He never met a stranger and made you feel like the most important person in the room. Everyone had a story about George that was either a prank that he pulled on you or helped you in your time of need. He added more to our lives than we could ever add to his. Love and miss you! Your family and friends.

