PORTAGE, IN - George Michael Cherry, age 83, of Portage, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1939 to the late George B. and Helen Cherry. After many years of service he retired from Signode Corporation, where he used his Metallurgy degree from Purdue in various capacities throughout the world. George was a member of St. Francis Church. He was very involved with Lake Station (East Gary) Little League, Biddy Basketball, CYO Basketball. He cherished his time with his family and was considered an inspiration to all who knew him.