June 3, 1939 - March 3, 2023
PORTAGE, IN - George Michael Cherry, age 83, of Portage, passed away Friday, March 3, 2023. He was born on June 3, 1939 to the late George B. and Helen Cherry. After many years of service he retired from Signode Corporation, where he used his Metallurgy degree from Purdue in various capacities throughout the world. George was a member of St. Francis Church. He was very involved with Lake Station (East Gary) Little League, Biddy Basketball, CYO Basketball. He cherished his time with his family and was considered an inspiration to all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Jackie (nee Pocialik); four children: Michelle (Mark) Anderson, Lake Station, Tamara (Mark) Loomis, Hobart, George (Susan) Cherry, Valparaiso, and Scott (Sandy) Cherry of Portage; 11 grandchildren: Derek (Jeni) Anderson, Christopher (Cora) Anderson, Karli (Sean) Hansen, Neil (Veronica) Anderson, Autumn (Ryan) Dexter, Megan (Bill) Huntsinger, Hillary (John) Bortoli, Scott, Jr. (Fern) Cherry, Ryan, Christian and Nathan Cherry; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Susan (Bill) Rollins; many nieces and nephews who considered him a father figure; and many dear friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to St. Agnes Adult Center
A visitation for George will be Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Olson Chapel, 5341 Central Ave., Portage. A funeral mass will be Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. directly at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam, Lake Station. Services will conclude at the church with cremation to follow. www.reesfuneralhomes.com.