Dec. 7, 1934 - March 8, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - George Middleton, age 87, lifelong resident of Crown Point, IN, passed away on March 8, 2022. George was born in Gary, Indiana on December 7, 1934 to George and Margaret (Poull) Middleton who preceded him in death. George was married for 63 years to Joyce (Olson) Middleton.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters: Marie Schmelter, Margery (Marge) Jolley, Elizabeth (Betty) Biegel, and Catherine Meixner.

George is survived by his wife Joyce and their daughters: Julie (Steve) Deasey of Island Lake, IL, and Beth (Lee) Ballard, of Carmel, IN. He is also survived by their grandchildren: Lynn Deasey of Hoffman Estates, IL; Curt Ginder (Katie Gill) of Boston, MA; Mitch Ginder of Jacksonville, FL; Kevin Deasey of Chicago, IL, their great-grandson: Theodore Ginder, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was a graduate of Purdue University School of Pharmacy. He worked as a registered pharmacist for 50 years, spending the majority of his career as the co-owner of Metcalf Drugs in Crown Point, IN. George was a member of St. Mary's Church. He was a self-taught furniture maker, wood carver, artist and a model airplane enthusiast. His greatest joy was to create or repair furniture and hand craft unique gifts for his family, friends and nearly anyone who asked.

Friends and family may visit with the family on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E 113 Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307.

Additional visitation will take place at the funeral home on Monday, March 14, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service with Father Kevin Huber officiating. Friends and family are invited to celebrate George's life with a buffet lunch following the service.

A Catholic Mass and private burial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Crown Point Community Foundation at 115 S. Court St., Crown Point, Indiana 46307.

Visit George's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.