CEDAR LAKE, IN - George Morikis, age 83, of Cedar Lake formerly of Hammond passed away on April 2, 2021. He is survived by his sister, Katherine Morikis; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Lucy; parents: Peter and Mary Morikis; brother, Nick; and sisters: Constance Kottis and Bessie Papageorgakis. Visitation with the family will be on Monday April 5, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at St. John the Forerunner Church, 8500 S. Archer Ave. Willowsprings, IL with a service to follow with Fr. Christos Pittos officiating. Interment will be at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations to the church in his loving memory. Burns-Kish Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000).