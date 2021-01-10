HEBRON, IN - George N. Dilley, age 88, of Hebron, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. He was born on Christmas Day, 1932 in Hebron, IN to William and Laura Dilley.

George was a lifelong farmer, avid fisherman and member of the Hebron United Methodist Church. He was a devoted Cubs fan and traveled to AZ for Spring training multiple times. George typically donned his signature green suspenders and would never pass up a piece of chocolate. He enjoyed relaxing on his porch and teaching several of his granddaughter's how to drive when they turned sixteen. George had a contagious laugh that you could recognize anywhere, and his presence as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend will be dearly missed.