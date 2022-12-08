July 28, 1930 - Dec. 5, 2022

CROWN POINT, IN - George N. German, Jr., age 92, passed away on December 5, 2022. He was born at home in East Chicago on July 28, 1930, to the late George N. and Marie (nee Sirbu) German, Sr., who had both emigrated in the first decade of the twentieth century from Transylvania, then part of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, to work in the Region's growing steel and supporting industries. George grew up in "the Harbor" and was a 1948 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School, where he was a member of the basketball, track, and cross-country teams. He went on to study at Northwestern University, where he obtained his Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees in 1955 and 1963 respectively. He taught mathematics at East Chicago's Washington, Roosevelt, and Central high schools, retiring after over 40 years of service. Together with his wife Mary Ann, who predeceased him in 1987, he lived in East Chicago, Tolleston, and Gary's Glen Park neighborhood, where they raised five children, George Michael, Mary (John) Armstrong, Cindy (Steve) Taylor, Gloria (John) Knoerzer, and Claudia (Dennis), all of whom survive him.

George was an avid reader, who loved to travel and explore many of our national parks in retirement. He also became adept at haiku and wrote this reminiscent of the Lake Michigan shore: Waves and white sand touch, The summer sun is witness, And my baby laughs.

In addition to his children, George is survived by grandchildren: Michael (Cindy) Kleckner, Lena and Lexi Knoerzer, and Ryne and Sheridan; three great-grandchildren: Brooke, Nicholas, and Katlyn Kleckner, and numerous much loved nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, George was preceded in death by his sisters Marie Saprony, Jeannette Sedan, and Elizabeth Holom.

George will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, including his long time friend and fellow teacher Alan Magiera, and by his fellow residents and employees at Clarendale of Schererville, where he lived and formed many friendships in his later years.

His children are grateful to God for his long life and peaceful passing.

In lieu of a funeral service, and keeping with his dedication to teaching, George donated his body to the Indiana University School of Medicine. A celebration of life will be held at an appropriate time in the new year.