March 12, 1941 - May 23, 2022

CROWN POINT - George Nissan, age 81, of Crown Point, passed away on May 23, 2022. He was born in Bagdad, Iraq in 1941.

George owned several businesses in Northwest Indiana. He loved bird watching and traveling. He was a member of the Lions & Rotary Clubs.

George is preceded in death by his parents: George and Daisy; and his stepson, Michael Paris.

He is survived by his loving wife, Antoinette Nissan; two children: Michael (Kelli) Nissan, Kelly (Ken) Budge; stepsons: Victor (Christina) Paris, Richard (Camilo Perez) Paris, Rocco (Yumi) Paris; brother, Paul, sisters: Mona (John) Huston, Vivian Donoho, and Tammy Huston; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date per George's request. Burns Funeral Home & Crematory, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements.