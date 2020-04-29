HAMMOND, IN - George P. Kallas, 62, was born on December 1, 1957, passed away on April 24, 2020. Preceded in death by his mother: Magdaline Kallas. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joan Kallas; his father, William Kallas; sisters, Faye Kallas and Kathy (Paul) Karnezis; brother Peter (Vikki) Kallas; step-daughter Karyn (John) Mascio, Grandchildren Hannah and Benjamin Mascio. Nephews and niece, Willam Kallas, Charlie (Kelly) Kallas, Rebecca Karnezis and Nathan Karnezis.

He was a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN. George enjoyed coaching multiple basketball leagues. He had coached the St. Demetrios Goya basketball league for many years, and truly enjoyed working with the youth. He worked at the YMCA for almost ten years. He was an avid White Sox, Bulls, and Bears fan. He was a huge supporter of all sports and school plays that his grandkids participated in throughout their lives. He was a great mentor to young adults. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.