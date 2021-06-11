George Peter Samarzija

June 29, 1934 — June 9, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN - George Peter Samarzija, 87, of Schererville, died peacefully while holding the hands of his wife and daughters on June 9, 2021, at home. As one final act of selflessness, George passed away the day before his 60th wedding anniversary.

George was born on June 29, 1934, in Gary, Indiana, to Mary Slunski Samarzija and George Samarzija. He graduated high school from Our Lady of Lake in Lake Wawasee, Indiana. He went on to become a graduate of Saint Meinrad Seminary in Rockport, IN, and fortunately for his daughters' sake, he decided not to become a priest. He also attended DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, to pursue a master's of science in biology.

He worked as an expeditor at United States Steel Corporation for 43 years and retired in 1999. Prior to that, he served in the Army in the late 1950s. He was a member of Serra Club, the Croation Catholic Union and the American Legion.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Samarzija; his brothers, John (Martha) Samarzija and Jack (Marie) Samar; his sister, Ann (Mike) Kepchar; and many loving nieces and nephews.