George Peter Samarzija
June 29, 1934 — June 9, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN - George Peter Samarzija, 87, of Schererville, died peacefully while holding the hands of his wife and daughters on June 9, 2021, at home. As one final act of selflessness, George passed away the day before his 60th wedding anniversary.
George was born on June 29, 1934, in Gary, Indiana, to Mary Slunski Samarzija and George Samarzija. He graduated high school from Our Lady of Lake in Lake Wawasee, Indiana. He went on to become a graduate of Saint Meinrad Seminary in Rockport, IN, and fortunately for his daughters' sake, he decided not to become a priest. He also attended DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois, to pursue a master's of science in biology.
He worked as an expeditor at United States Steel Corporation for 43 years and retired in 1999. Prior to that, he served in the Army in the late 1950s. He was a member of Serra Club, the Croation Catholic Union and the American Legion.
George was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Samarzija; his brothers, John (Martha) Samarzija and Jack (Marie) Samar; his sister, Ann (Mike) Kepchar; and many loving nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his wife, Julie (Harlow) Samarzija; his daughters, Nicole (Pete) Floody and Leigh (Ray) Sierra; his grandchildren: Jacob & Lizzie Floody, and Talia (fiance Dylan Bradley), Nick, and Alexandria Sierra. He is also survived by many loving sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and caretakers.
Visitation will be at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN 46307, on Sunday June 13, 2021, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be held on Monday June 14, 2021, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with visitation beginning prior to the service at 9:30 a.m. Interment in Calumet Park Cemetery.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to Serra Club of Northwest Indiana supporting Priestly Vocations /@ nwipriest.com or Hospice of the Calumet Area /@ hospicecalumet.org. www.burnsfuneral.com.