George 'Preach Man' Cavitt Jr.

HAMMOND, IN — George "Preach Man" Cavitt Jr. was born March 28, 1924, in Clinton, MS, to George Cavitt Sr. and Gussie McQuerter Cavitt, the fifth of eight children. A longtime resident of Hammond, IN, for more than 64 years. George accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized in Clinton, MS. George attended school in Clinton, MS.

He received a certificate in culinary arts, and auto mechanic technician in Jackson, MS. He traded his earthly home as he transitioned to his heavenly home on August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; three sisters, Annie Mae Lee, Ailean Smith and Annie Bell Daniels; four brothers, Qullian Simmons, Payton Willis Cavitt, Johnny Clifton Cavitt and Napoleon Simmons; two sons, Willie Albert Cavitt and Tommie Lee Cavitt; one daughter, Lebertha Cavitt Hayes; and stepdaughter, Brenda Gail Clark,

He worked for Laborers' International Union of North America Local 50 years, G. Wm Walker Construction, Rowley Construction and Sons Corp.