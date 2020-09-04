George 'Preach Man' Cavitt Jr.
HAMMOND, IN — George "Preach Man" Cavitt Jr. was born March 28, 1924, in Clinton, MS, to George Cavitt Sr. and Gussie McQuerter Cavitt, the fifth of eight children. A longtime resident of Hammond, IN, for more than 64 years. George accepted Christ as his personal Lord and Savior at an early age and was baptized in Clinton, MS. George attended school in Clinton, MS.
He received a certificate in culinary arts, and auto mechanic technician in Jackson, MS. He traded his earthly home as he transitioned to his heavenly home on August 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings; three sisters, Annie Mae Lee, Ailean Smith and Annie Bell Daniels; four brothers, Qullian Simmons, Payton Willis Cavitt, Johnny Clifton Cavitt and Napoleon Simmons; two sons, Willie Albert Cavitt and Tommie Lee Cavitt; one daughter, Lebertha Cavitt Hayes; and stepdaughter, Brenda Gail Clark,
He worked for Laborers' International Union of North America Local 50 years, G. Wm Walker Construction, Rowley Construction and Sons Corp.
He leaves to cherish his memory three daughters, Betty Jean Cavitt Thomas of Pontiac, MI, Louise Cavitt of Gary, Indiana, and Betty Jo Cavitt McCray, of Grand Rapids, MI; stepdaughter, Josie Busbee (Julain), of West Bloomfield, MI; two stepsons, William Clark and Joe Clark, of Pontiac, MI; one son-in-law, James Hayes (Lebertha), of Auburn Hills, MI; two sisters-in-law, Mary Marley, of Jackson, MS, and Yu Ksel "Liz" (Johnny Cavitt), of St. Louis, MO.
Visitation is Friday, September 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., WESTHAVEN FUNERAL HOME, 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS 39209.
Funeral services September 5, 2020, 11:00 a.m., WESTHAVEN FUNERAL HOME, 3580 Robinson Road, Jackson, MI 39209, with burial in Wells Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, William Road, Clinton, MS 39056.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.