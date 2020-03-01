Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

In Loving Memory Of George R. Almason Husband, Father & Grampa On His 10th Anniversary With "His Dorothy" Our Mom In Heaven. Loving you more than words can say, missing you more each passing day. Loving Family, Nancy, Marybeth, Vince, Collin, Brandon, Erica and coming soon a 1st Great-Grandson.