George R. Almason
In Loving Memory Of George R. Almason Husband, Father & Grampa On His 10th Anniversary With "His Dorothy" Our Mom In Heaven. Loving you more than words can say, missing you more each passing day. Loving Family, Nancy, Marybeth, Vince, Collin, Brandon, Erica and coming soon a 1st Great-Grandson.