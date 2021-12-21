Nov. 19, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2021
LOWELL, IN - George R. "Dick" Uhter, age 94, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.
George is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois Uhter (nee Schlobohm); children: Evonne (Kevin) Molchan, Michael (Gail Biecker) Uhter, Rita (Gary) Fields; grandchildren: Andria (Josh) Haering, Aaron (Sarah) Molchan, Brandi (Corby) Ricks, Sean Fields, Rebecca (Nathan) Ondack, Heather Burkhardt, David (late Tanya) Burkhardt Jr.; sister, Barbara (late John) Bosak; and son-in-law, David Burkhart; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great- grandchildren.
George was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Elvera Uhter; daughter, Julie Burkhardt; and sisters: Shirley (Donald) Barton, Kay (Robert) Schrieber.
George worked for Lake County Farm Bureau co-op for 20 years. He worked for the John Brown and Sons Farm for 38 years. George was a member of American Legion post #101 and of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was an usher. He was a Cubs fan, Blackhawks fan, and loved to watch Lowell High School Football with his son, Michael. George served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.
Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 9:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM with Pastor Daniel Gadbaw officiating DIRECTLY at Trinity Lutheran Church, 250 South Indiana Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
Interment to follow at Lowell Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's name to Trinity Cars and Trinity Lutheran Church.
Visit George's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.