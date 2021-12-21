Nov. 19, 1927 - Dec. 18, 2021

LOWELL, IN - George R. "Dick" Uhter, age 94, of Lowell, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

George is survived by his wife of 69 years, Lois Uhter (nee Schlobohm); children: Evonne (Kevin) Molchan, Michael (Gail Biecker) Uhter, Rita (Gary) Fields; grandchildren: Andria (Josh) Haering, Aaron (Sarah) Molchan, Brandi (Corby) Ricks, Sean Fields, Rebecca (Nathan) Ondack, Heather Burkhardt, David (late Tanya) Burkhardt Jr.; sister, Barbara (late John) Bosak; and son-in-law, David Burkhart; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great- grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents: Charles and Elvera Uhter; daughter, Julie Burkhardt; and sisters: Shirley (Donald) Barton, Kay (Robert) Schrieber.

George worked for Lake County Farm Bureau co-op for 20 years. He worked for the John Brown and Sons Farm for 38 years. George was a member of American Legion post #101 and of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where he was an usher. He was a Cubs fan, Blackhawks fan, and loved to watch Lowell High School Football with his son, Michael. George served in the U. S. Army during the Korean War.