George R. McCormack Jr.

He is survived by his three daughters: Karen Guy, Georgiann (late William Womack) McCormack and Sue McCormack; nine grandchildren: Tracy (Patrick) Lee, Cody (Roberta) Hutts, Travis Hutts, Jordan (Paul) Fielder, Jonathan McCormack, Melissa Comer, Paul (Natalie) Francis, Ryan (Jamie) Francis and Michael Francis; eighteen great grandchildren as well as several nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his wife of 52 years. Mary Ann McCormack (Nee Green); Parents: George and Evelyn McCormack; two sons-in-law: Paul Guy and Jeff Hutts; and brother Robert McCormack.

Funeral services for George will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. 7132 Arizona Avenue, Hammond, IN 46323 with a visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. A mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. with Father Charles Mosley, celebrant, burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville, IN. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the visitation gathering is limited to 25 people, the Mass is limited to 60 people and anyone entering the church must wear a facemask and practice social distancing guild lines.

George was a resident of the Hessville section of Hammond since 1957 and a longtime member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. He retired from the Hammond Park Department where he was a mechanic. George also worked for Wisconsin Steel as a carpenter for 25 years. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. George was also known as the old man from Hessville, the candy man, Pops, Gramps and Papa, he loved spending time with his family, tinkering in his garage, cracking jokes, passing out peppermints to anyone he came across, sitting on his swing, feeding and watching the birds in his front yard. He had a strong will to live and put up a good fight right until the end. He will be deeply missed.