VALPARAISO, IN - George R. Phelps, 85 of Valparaiso, IN passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center. George was born on July 21, 1934 in Whiting, IN to his father Roe and mother Mary (Yager) Phelps who both preceded him in death. George is survived by his brother Roe B. Phelps III. George was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and worked as a clerk at Inland Steel.