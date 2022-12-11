HIGHLAND - George R. Zandstra of Highland, IN, passed away December 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his children: Beth, Brian (Sherrie), Craig and Marika Zandstra; his grandchildren: Connor Zandstra and Arial (Max) James; his sisters: Jan (Bill) Stammis, Shirley Green and sister-in-law, Karen Zandstra; four nieces and three nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; mother, Gertrude; brothers: John and Chuck and grandson, Grant Zandstra.

George was a salesman for several area car dealerships, later for Rollin On and Pete's RV's. George loved his family, his grandsons were the "Light of his life".

Visitation will be held at Community URC Church, 8405 Alexander St., Schererville, IN on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 from 10:00am to 11:00am, with the funeral service following immediately at 11:00am. Rev. David Klompien officiating. Interment will be at Oakridge Cemetery in Lansing for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Bethshan Assoc. 12927 S. Monitor Ave., Palos Heights, Il,60463.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER Konnie Kuiper-Michael Kuiper-Vass by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.