George Romer

George Romer

DYER - George Romer, age 82, of Dyer, IN, passed away Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Romer, nee Burger. Loving father of: George "Mickey" Romer, Geoff (Lorrie) Romer and late Jason (Mary Lou) Romer. Cherished grandfather of: Sioux, Luke, Krystal and Jason; great-grandfather of River and Aiyanna. Dear brother of the late Joseph (Gail Lynn) Romer.

George was a longtime barber in the Northwest Indiana area, founder of Dyer Kickers Soccer Club, former member of Dyer Lions Club and Dyer Jaycees, and former owner of Dilbert's Den Pizza. George was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

Visitation Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 6:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery – Merrillville, IN. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300, or we encourage you to leave a condolence for the family on our online guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com

