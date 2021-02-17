MUNSTER, IN — George Ronald Frankland, 87, passed away on February 10, 2021, in his home in Munster, IN. George was born on December 14, 1933, in Hammond, IN, to George Sr. and Dorothy Frankland. He grew up in Hammond where he attended Morton High School and Hammond High School. George played football on the varsity team in 1951 and 1952.

After high school, George enlisted in the U.S. Navy. From 1953 to 1957, he served as a sonar operator on the USS Bobolink and USS Falcon. In 1958, he returned to Hammond to work at Inland Steel as an electrician. George enjoyed photography often spending free time photographing birds, flowers and sports cars. He also enjoyed crafting clocks, lamps and other projects which decorated his home. Over the years, George had the companionship of his dog, Popcorn. After retirement, George and his wife, Anna, vacationed across the world together. George married Anna Martin on Valentine's Day 1959. They were happily married for 62 years. George is survived by his wife, Anna; his children, Brian (Tracey Mary) Frankland and Tracey Ann (Michael) Van Buskirk; his grandchildren: Eric Roach, Dr. Samantha Adler, Hannah Van Buskirk, Alison Frankland and Ian Frankland; sister, Sue (Larry) Bedene; as well as family friends, Pam Yerga, Joe Yerga, Kayte (Dan) Cormac, Declan, Maddox Grady, Jackie (Aaron) Jase and Piper Clark. George was preceded in death by his parents, George Sr. and Dorothy Frankland, and aunt, Hilda Frankland.