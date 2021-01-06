WHITING — George S. Brezene, 74, of Whiting, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at his residence. Beloved son of the late Mike and Mary Jane (Bukvich) Brezene, he is survived by his cherished nephew and "partner in crime" Paul Brezene; dear brother-in-law of Janet Brezene; dear cousins, godchildren and many loyal friends; cherished canines "Sugar" and "Lexi." He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Dario and Mike "Jimmy" Brezene.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235 119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Robert Kyfes, officiating; interment to follow at St. John/St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond; visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

George Brezene was born on November 5, 1946. He was a lifelong resident of Whiting and was a graduate of Whiting High School, class of 1964. He continued his studies and earned two bachelor's degrees from St. Joseph's College, Rensselaer, IN, and the Calumet College of St. Joseph, Whiting. A retiree of the Inland Steel Co. (Arcelor-Mittal), East Chicago, he was the former owner of Kennedy Park Liquors, Hammond and Bubba's Corner (Whiting Elks Lodge 1273). George had served on the Whiting School Board and as an officer of the Croatian Fraternal Union Lodge #57. He was an avid White Sox, Bears and IU fan. He especially enjoyed traveling with Paul to Vegas, spring training and fishing in Minnesota. Devoted to his family and friends, George will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the charity of your choice, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.