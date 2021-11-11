George S. Check

Beloved son of Steve and Theresa Check. Our hearts were broken the day the Telegram came. Twenty-two was too young to die but it was true. You were proud to be a soldier serving the Country you loved. It took four years to bring you home to your Mom and Dad and the rest of the family. Your country said you were a hero. They gave you a Purple Heart. You've been gone for 77 long years and today you would be 100 years old. You are loved, missed and are not forgotten. You are in our hearts forever.