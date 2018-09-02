HEBRON, IN - George Simpson, age 73, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Friday, August 31, 2018. George is survived by his daughter, Gayle Ann (James) Simpson- Kolwyck; sister, Janrose (Terry) Szostek; brother, Aaron (Sherry) Simpson; niece, Dawn (Ron) Blaney; two nephews: Matthew and Michael Simpson; great-nephew, Jacob Blaney; and special friends: Jean and Peter Kirk. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dora; parents: Herbert and Mildred; brother: Jon Simpson; sister, Donna.
George worked for U.S. Steel for 43 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main Street, Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 PM until the time of the Service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Charles Strietelmeier officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to a No-Kill Humane Society. Sign George's online guestbook and view directions at
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 996-2821.