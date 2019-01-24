HAMMOND, IN - George 'Snake' F. Sims, age 69, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019. Beloved father of Tabatha (Don) Bianchini, Vanessa (Daniel) Barton, Nicole Wise, and Craig Sims. Devoted brother of Frances (Robert) Saunders and Patricia (Richard) Gumler. Proud grandfather of 13. 'Bestest' friend of Marie Sanchez. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Irene and Frank, his grandson Gage. George loved the feeling of the wind in his hair while riding his Harley. He would always cheer on his Chicago Bears with a cold beer in his hand. He enjoyed the company of his snake, Monty. George was lovingly referred to as Snake. He rode with his brothers and sister in their motorcycle club, the NRR Knuckleheads. He had a wonderful sense of humor and thoroughly enjoyed life. He will be deeply missed by all.
Friends are invited to meet with the family on Friday, January 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM until time of Memorial Service at 6:30 PM with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment Private. For further information in regards to the Services, please contact LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219-845-3600 or visit our web site at www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.