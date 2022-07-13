George "Sonny" E. Janksy, Jr.

Sept. 1, 1943 - July 8, 2022

CALUMET CITY, IL - George "Sonny" E. Jansky, Jr., age 78, of Calumet City, IL passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, July 8, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Amber (Don) Baron; granddaughters: Alexandra and Ana; nephews: Michael (Jane) Strombeck and Marc Strombeck; nieces: Debra Kiel and Leslie Davies; great-nephews: Adam Strombeck, Aaron (Gabby) Strombeck, and Michael Lugo; great-niece, Alyssa Davies; and dear friends, the Ciastko family. Sonny was preceded in death by his precious daughter, September Lynn Jansky; and beloved sister, Georgia (late Richard) Strombeck.

Sonny was born on September 1, 1943 to George and Ann (nee Kratochvil) Jansky. He was a graduate of TF South High School in Lansing, IL and served in the U.S. Marines. He retired after 30 years of service from Inland Steel. Sonny had many hobbies and talents. In his younger years, he played drums in a band and avidly enjoyed Polka music and dancing. Sonny was also a florist who treasured helping out at his parents' floral shop, Georgianne Flowers, in Whiting and his brother-in-law's business, Hillside Florist, in Chicago. He was an active and devoted member at Our Lady of Knock Church, as well as the Knights of Columbus.

Sonny was known for his one-of-a-kind, quick-witted sense of humor filled with clever one-liners and catch phrases. He brought laughter to any situation and his insights will forever bring many smiles and cherished memories to his family.

A Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at Solan Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave, Schererville, IN 46375. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, July 15, 2022 DIRECTLY AT Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church, 501 163rd, Calumet City, IL 60409. Sonny will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service and burial to follow at St. John, St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Hammond, IN. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association at alz.org would be appreciated. Solanpruzinfuneralhome.com