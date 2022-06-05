SCHERERVILLE, IN - George T. Hayes, age 73, of Schererville, IN, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Nancy A. Hayes, nee Schiller. Devoted father of Melissa (James) Mangrum and the late Michael Hayes. Proud grandfather of Will and Charlie. Dear brother of William (Patricia) Hayes, Marilyn McDole, Robert Hayes, and Janis (Rick) Bianco; half-brother of Henry "Ben" (Sue) Benson. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Irene Hayes.
Memorial visitation Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until time of the Memorial Service at 4:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. George was a Vietnam Army Veteran. Memorial contributions may be given to Muscular Dystrophy Association (161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online guestbook and obituary at www.SMITSFH.com