George T. Kruse

George T. Kruse

George T. Kruse

July 15, 1940 - Nov. 21, 2021

LANSING, IL - George T. Kruse, 81, of Lansing Illinois, formerly of Woodstock Illinois passed away on Sunday, November 21, 2021.

George was born in Woodstock on July 15, 1940 to Victor and Josephine (Taylor) Kruse. He married Mary Genovese on May 4, 1968.

He served in the U.S. Army. He worked as a Certified Public Accountant for all his life. He loved staying involved with his family, his children and grandchildren. He loved to golf and be involved in his grandchildren's sports.

He is survived by two sons, George David (Faith) Kruse and Brian Kruse; five grandchildren: Maddie, Christian, Taylor, Kevin, Hannah; two sisters, Victoria (Paul) Thuma and Anna (Tim) Zahn; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, his brother, Richard and a sister, Josephine.

The visitation will be on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at First Presbyterian Church 2018 N. Route 47 in Woodstock from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery in Woodstock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church would be appreciated.

Arrangements are being handled by Schneider, Leucht, Merwin Cooney Funeral Home in Woodstock. Friends and family may sign the digital guest book at https://www.slmcfh.com.

