NAPLES, FL - George Thomas (Tom) McKibben, 80, of Naples, FL, peacefully passed from this life on Friday, March 27, 2020. The son of Harold Y. and Marie Donahue McKibben, Tom was born on May 13, 1939 in Whiting, IN, where he lived throughout the course of his life and career. He retired from the American Maize Product Co. in Hammond, IN, and after the death of his parents, moved to Naples, FL. Tom's lifelong interest in travel and antiques became a successful second career, along with a security position with Weiser Security Services where he was stationed at the Madeira on Marco Island, FL. His work allowed him to meet countless interesting people and make so many good friends. Tom was honored for his integrity and professionalism in his work. His wonderful humor and laughter and sparkling spirit will be greatly missed by all. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, along with a sister, Shirley Anne (Hubbartt) Perotti, and a close friend, Robert J. (Bob) Dellenbach.