George Vroom Sr.

Dec. 30, 1929 - Dec. 21, 2022

George Louis Vroom Sr., age 92, of Randolph, finished his course and won the battle on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Randolph Health Services.

George was born on December 30, 1929, in Lansing, Illinois, son of Cornelius and Katherine (Hoekstra) Vroom. George was enlisted in the Army in 1954. While he was abroad his first wife Joan passed away unexpectedly. He was later united in marriage to Cornelia Rutgers on June 10, 1960, in Oak Lawn Illinois. George loved his trains and steam engines. He enjoyed the outdoors, fixing things that were broken, tinkering, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

George is survived by his wife, Connie Vroom; son, George (Ranae) Vroom Jr. of Randolph; three grandchildren: Danielle Vroom, Nickolas (Erika) Vroom and their three children, Theodore, Amelia and Katherine; and Dylan (Patricia) Vroom; further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

George was preceded in death by his first wife, Joan, in 1954 and his sister, Anna (Harold in 2013) Brouwer in 2020.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at Randolph Protestant Reformed Church, 229 Hammond Street, Randolph, WI 53956.

A funeral service for George will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at church.

Memorial contributions may be made in George's name to Faith Christian School, 611 North Columbus Street, Randolph, WI 53956 or Forward with Faith, PO Box 672 Pella, IA 50219.

