HAMMOND, IN - George W. 'Bill' Thegze age 70, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, December 3, 2018. Bill is survived by his brothers, Robert Thegze of CA and Thomas (Tracy) Thegze of St. John; nieces, Lisa (Billy) Dickman, Kathryn (Brett) Showalter and Samantha (Steve) Bass; and great nieces, Abby and Bryn Showalter. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. George and Kathryn Thegze; and sister, Mary Kathryn (still living, Jim) Dunford.
A Funeral Service Will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, December 10, 2018 directly at St Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 8103 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 with the Very Rev. Steven Koplinka officiating. Bill will lie in state from 9:30 AM until time of service and will be laid to rest at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Hammond, IN. A visitation will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN, 46375 (corner of Kennedy and Main St.) on Sunday, December 9, 2018 from 3:00-7:00 PM, with a Parastas at 6:00 PM.
Bill was a 1966 graduate of Gavit High School in Hammond. He graduated from Oberlin College (BA) and Northwestern University (MA). Bill retired from Highland High School as a math teacher. He played French horn in the Indiana Symphony and was an avid trivia buff. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com