George W. Bishop

HAMMOND, IN — George W. Bishop, 89, of Hammond, passed away on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

He is survived by his grandson, Guy R. (Rose) Sutton, and numerous friends. George was preceded in death by his wife, Willa "Billie" M. Bishop; parents, John W. and Myrtle Bishop; and a brother, John Bishop.

Funeral service will be private from BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Ave., Hammond, (Hessville) IN, with burial at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

George was born and raised in Hammond, after high school he served in the U.S. Air Force. He then worked as a metallurgist at Inland Steel for many years. George loved animals especially dogs. He enjoyed gardening and photography. George will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. For additional information please contact BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME 219-844-1600 or www.bockenfunerals.com.

