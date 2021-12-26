George W. Davis

He is survived by his loving wife Patty; children: Jeramiah (Erica) Davis, Jenna Davis, and Jeff and Samantha Smith; sisters: Linda Urban, Cheryl Pearlman, Diane Borgia, and Lisa Broda; brother Steven Davis; grandchildren: Briana, Isaac, Emberly, and Oliver.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at the LINCOLN RIDGE FUNERAL HOME, 7607 W. Lincoln Hwy., Schererville (Rt. 30 east of Cline Ave). At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. Friends are invited to visit with George's family on Monday from 12:00 noon until 1:00 p.m.