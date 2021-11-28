ST.JOHN,IN - George W. Jones, Sr. Age 86. Passed away November 21, 2021. St John, Indiana resident, formerly of South Holland and Chicago's Jeffrey Manor Neighborhood. Graduate of Chicago Vocational School. United States Army Veteran. Carpenter by trade working for Carroll Seating and Partner in J.W.S. Installations installing seating in major professional sporting stadiums, auditoriums, high schools in the Chicagoland, Wisconsin, Indiana areas and all over the country. Active parishioner at St John the Evangelist Church. Husband for 55 years of the late Audrey (nee) Mitchell. Father of George W. (Betty) Jones, Jr, Suzanne (Jonathan) Struebing, Jason (Amy) Jones and David Russell Jones. Grandfather of Eric (Patricia) McMahon, Jennifer (Larry) Hall, Jacob Miller, Emily and Sean Struebing, Gage and Jordan Cuthbert. Great-grandfather of Claudia and Adeline McMahon, Matthew and Benjamin Hall. Son of the late Florence (nee) Rufus and Thomas Jones. Brother of Marjorie Jones, Judy Thaden, Donna (Bob) Mischke, Linda (late Jim) Foley, the late Thomas (Arlene) Jones and Fred (late Judy) Jones. Uncle and friend of many. Visitation at Elmwood Chapel, 11300 W. 97th LN. One and a half block west of US 41/Wicker Ave at 97th LN.) St. John. Tuesday November 30, 2021 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Wednesday 9:15 AM from funeral home to St John the Evangelist Church, 9400 Wicker Ave (US Rt 41), St John, IN. Funeral Mass 10:00 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City. For more information 219-365-3474.