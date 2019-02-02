LAKE STATION, IN - George W. Martin Jr., age 71, of Lake Station, passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. He was born in Gary, IN on March 1, 1947 to the late Mary (nee Yednak) and George W. Martin Sr. George was a member of The United States Army. He attended Purdue University. He retired from Precision Control Systems as a pipefitter with Local 597. In his free time he enjoyed playing softball, golfing, and fishing and was an avid Chicago White Sox and Blackhawks fan. He will be remembered for his sense of humor, but most of all as a loving husband, father and Papa.
George is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Michelle (nee Rogers) Martin; son, George W. (Dawn) Martin III; daughters, Melissa (Joey) Ondo, Jill (Jamie) Jones; grandchildren, George W. IV, Emma, Grant, Alyssa, Amber, Joey, Morgan, Sadie and Carter; brothers, Robert Martin and Jeff (Melodee) Martin; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents in law, Jack and Dorothy Rogers; brothers, Joel, Eddie and Dale Martin; and sister, Cril Martin.
A funeral service for George will take place Monday, February 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Bob Burton officiating at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Hobart, IN 46342. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery, Portage. Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 3, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at: