LAPORTE, IN - Dr. George W. McKay, 82, formerly of Portage, Indiana, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Sarasota, Florida. He was born in Flint, Michigan, on February 13, 1941, to Harold and Bernice (Rosecrans) McKay. George is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Verna Billman-McKay, of La Porte, Indiana, son Cary (Tami) McKay of Valparaiso, stepdaughter Heather (Craig) Miskowicz of La Porte, stepson David R. Billman of Indianapolis, grandchildren Lindsey McKay, Lauren and Jack Miskowicz, David C. Billman, and Knox and Max Billman. George was a graduate of Ball State University where he received his BA, Masters, and Doctorate degrees, and played college football. He was a strong presence within the Portage community for three decades, serving as a long time member of the Portage Rotary Club and as the Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education from 1974-1994 prior to serving as the Superintendent of the Portage Township Schools from 1994 until his retirement in 2004. He was instrumental in the establishment of the very first NorthShore Health Center in Portage, which now has clinics all throughout Northwest Indiana. George was a visionary and a mentor to many. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Bernice, brothers Bill, Don and Al and his loving daughter Stacy. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinsons Disease Research. www.skywaymemorial.com