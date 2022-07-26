CEDAR LAKE, IN - George W. O'Masta, age 84. Late of Cedar Lake, IN. Passed away on July 22, 2022.

Loving brother of Donald (Dolores) O'Masta and Betty (Richard) Warner. Fond uncle, great - uncle, and great-great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: George and Vivian O'Masta.

George retired after 40 plus years from General Mills as a Lab Tech. He will always be remembered for his passion for horses. George was a member of the Lake County Bridle and Saddle Club as well as the American Quarter Horse Association.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m.. Funeral Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 28th at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL & CREMATORY 9931 Lincoln Plaza Way (1/2 block south of 133rd and Lincoln Plaza Way across from Public Library) Cedar Lake, IN. Interment Zion United Church Cemetery in Dyer, IN. www.elmwoodchapel.com 219-374-9300.