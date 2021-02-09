Mar. 17, 1935-Feb. 4, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - George W. Strickland, age 85, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

He is survived by his nephews: Don (Sandy) Strickland and Gary Strickland; niece, Sharon (Nick) Menatos; as well as several other nieces, nephews and friends; including special friend and helper Caleb Neyhart.

Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Anna Strickland and eleven siblings.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond.

Friends and family are invited to join the family for visitation on Thursday, February 11, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Face mask and social distancing measures are required for attendance.

George was born in Shelby, IN, he served two enlistments in the US Army where he worked in communications. George was retired from Inland Steel after 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.