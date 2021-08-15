 Skip to main content
George W. Thrasher

George W. Thrasher

George W. Thrasher

July 8, 1931 - March 25, 2020

LAFAYETTE, IN - George W. Thrasher, age 88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Lafayette, IN. He was born July 8, 1931 in Bloomington, IN.

A private family service was held Friday, March, 25, 2020 at SOLLER-BAKER FUNERAL HOME, West Lafayette, with Pastor Chris Danielson officiating and private burial services were held Saturday, March 26, 2020, Clear Creek, IN.

A Service to Celebrate the Life of George W. Thrasher will take place at:

St. Andrew United Methodist Church, 4703 N 50 W, West Lafayette, IN August 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

