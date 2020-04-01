George W. Thrasher

George lived a full life that started in Bloomington, IN where he grew up on a farm and attended a one room schoolhouse through 7th Grade. After skipping a grade, he entered Bloomington High School (BHS) at the age of 13. He graduated BHS as a member of the National Honor Society in 1948. While attending BHS he was a football captain, played basketball, and was a track and field team member. He also was awarded Outstanding Senior for Academics and Athletics. During those years he was active in 4H, where he met his first wife Doris. They continued their relationship the following years at Purdue University where in the fall of 1948 he enrolled at Purdue University to study Ag Education while also playing on the Freshman Football Team. He graduated with a BS in 1952. In the fall of '52 he became a floor counselor for Cary Hall and earned his MS in Animal Science in 1954. He taught Ag Education at Morgantown High School for two years before Doris and he returned to Purdue; and, in 1958, earned his Ph.D. in Animal Science majoring in Animal Nutrition. As an Assistant Professor in the Purdue Animal Sciences Department, George served as the State Swine Extension Specialist which included teaching animal sciences courses at Vincennes University. In 1959, he accepted a position with Commercial Solvents, Terre Haute, IN and after five years there, he spent his next thirty-two years with Pfizer Inc. The highlights of his Pfizer career were Director of Animal Health Research (Terre Haute, IN) and Senior Scientific Advisor for Clinical and Regulatory Affairs (Lee's Summit, MO). During his career with Pfizer Animal Health, he led and managed the development of pharmaceuticals for the domestic farm animal industry. The most notable of those drugs was an antibacterial product called Mecadox that is still used extensively today. He served at Purdue University as Adjunct Professor where he was Senior Scientific Advisor for the Department of Animal Science and School of Veterinary Medicine 1986-87. He also authored 20+ scientific publications/presentations for the American Society of Animal Scientists.