Jan. 10, 1929 - July 11, 2022
KOUTS - George Wayne Godfrey, 93, of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born January 10, 1929, in New York City, NY to Thomas Waring Godfrey and Elizabeth (Blackwell) Godfrey. George proudly served in the United States Army as part of the occupation forces in Japan after WWII and was called back for service in Korea. George graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, and made his career as a Civil Engineer, specializing in road construction projects. He enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife, reading a good book, and taking care of his cats. George will be dearly missed by those who knew him.
On October 17, 1953, in Otterbein, IN, George married Janet Southworth, who preceded him in death in 2013. He is survived by their son, Tom (Kathie) Godfrey of Crown Point, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 14, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the new location of Kosanke Funeral Home, 309 S. Main St., Kouts, IN. Following cremation, a private graveside service will be held at Pond Grove Cemetery in Otterbein, IN. Memorial donations may be made to the Independent Cat Society of Westville.