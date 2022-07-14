KOUTS - George Wayne Godfrey, 93, of Kouts, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 11, 2022. He was born January 10, 1929, in New York City, NY to Thomas Waring Godfrey and Elizabeth (Blackwell) Godfrey. George proudly served in the United States Army as part of the occupation forces in Japan after WWII and was called back for service in Korea. George graduated from Purdue University with a bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering, and made his career as a Civil Engineer, specializing in road construction projects. He enjoyed traveling around the world with his wife, reading a good book, and taking care of his cats. George will be dearly missed by those who knew him.