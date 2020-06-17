× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

George Webster Netherton

CALUMET CITY, IL — George Webster Netherton, 84, of Calumet City, IL, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Netherton; daughter, Michele Netherton; son, Michael Netherton; brother, Doc Netherton; sisters-in-law, Sandra Porter and Sally Novak; and many friends with whom he shared the bowling lanes. George was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Harley Netherton; and brothers, Leroy, Johnny and Claude.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, June 19, 2020, at KISH FUNERAL HOME 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN with Father Luis Valerio Romero officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Visitation will be on Friday, at the funeral home, from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service.

George was a passionate "pro-Like" bowler and made many bowling alleys his home away from home especially his last, Orland Bowl. He loved working out at Fitness Pointe Munster, IN, enjoyed all sports, especially golf and baseball. George retired after 40 years of service with Walgreens as a District Manager and owned and operated George's Liquors in University Park, IL for 10 years. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in George's name to the American Lung Association. www.kishfuneralhome.net