George William Matunas

Jan. 31, 1951 - July 21, 2022

CHURCH HILL, TN - George William Matunas, age 71, of Church Hill, TN, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 21, 2022. He was born and raised in Gary, IN, formerly of US Steel, later continued in overhead crane work at P&H in Michigan and Konecranes both in Kentucky and the southeastern United States. He loved God, cars, critters, and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Violette Matunas, Jr; and sister, Sandra Sue Hojnacki (Edward).

He is survived by his loving wife, Pamela M. Matunas; son, Joseph W. Matunas (DeAnna); granddaughter, Marie A. Matunas; brother, Stanley Matunas III (Patricia); niece, Michelle Jackowski (Jeff); nephew, Stanley Matunas IV (Tracey); great-nephews and nieces: Joshua Jackowski, Jacob Jackowski, Kathryn Jackowski and Emory Matunas.

The family will receive friends and family from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN. Funeral services will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the chapel with Father Scott Green of St. Peter the Apostle Anglican Church officiating. A private inurnment will be held at a later time at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN, is serving the Matunas family.