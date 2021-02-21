SCHERERVILLE, IN - Georgene C Grummer, age 101, of Schererville, passed away Monday, February 15, 2021. She is survived by her sons: Michael (Debra Burgess) Grummer and Daniel Martin; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Hubert Grummer; children: Hubert Paul Grummer Jr., Caroline Yurtanas, and Charles Grummer; along with her brother and sisters.

Services will be handled by FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME in St. John and will be private, with entombment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville.

Gene was a longtime member of St. Michael Church and resident of Schererville. She enjoyed playing bingo and making quilts for many family members and friends and was an avid Cubs fan. However, being a confirmed chocoholic, she received blissful joy from her Hershey Bars.