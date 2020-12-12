 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Georgette Marie Steinke

Georgette Marie Steinke

{{featured_button_text}}
Georgette Marie Steinke

Georgette Marie Steinke

LaCROSSE, IN — Georgette Marie Steinke, 72, of LaCrosse, has found peace December 9, 2020, with the angels who looked after her during her time with us. She was born November 16, 1948, in Valparaiso, IN, to the late Samuel G. Saar and Mary John Saar. Georgette worked at McGill Electrical Division for 30 years and was an active union leader with International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 1227. Georgette had a passion for dancing and loved square dancing and ballroom dancing at which she was very proficient. She enjoyed traveling with friends and being able to see giant redwoods in California, grizzly bears in Alaska, tropical islands of the Caribbean, and many sights on trips in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Georgette's sparkling eyes and effervescent personality made her a lifelong friend to many people. Georgette is survived by her husband, Donald Steinke; daughter, Gina (Steve) Davies; son, John Evert; stepchildren, Shannon (Derek) Mitchell and Jeffery Steinke; grandsons, Jake (Amy Lynn) Rozdilsky and Jordyn Gorski; granddaughter, Erika Evert; great-grandson, Remi Rozdilsky; stepgrandchildren: Kate, Alex, Annie and Maggie Mitchell, and Madison and Matt Steinke; sisters, Frances Saar, Mary Saar and Rita Saar; niece, Kelly (Ben) Huddleston; great-niece, Emily Huddleston; sisters-in-law, Susan (Randy) Crim and Donna (Harry) McCorkel; and numerous nephews and nieces.

Friends may call Monday, December 14, 2020, from 1:00-3:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a private family service at 3:00 PM, face masks are required.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts