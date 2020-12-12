LaCROSSE, IN — Georgette Marie Steinke, 72, of LaCrosse, has found peace December 9, 2020, with the angels who looked after her during her time with us. She was born November 16, 1948, in Valparaiso, IN, to the late Samuel G. Saar and Mary John Saar. Georgette worked at McGill Electrical Division for 30 years and was an active union leader with International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers Local Lodge 1227. Georgette had a passion for dancing and loved square dancing and ballroom dancing at which she was very proficient. She enjoyed traveling with friends and being able to see giant redwoods in California, grizzly bears in Alaska, tropical islands of the Caribbean, and many sights on trips in Canada, Mexico and the United States.