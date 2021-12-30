Georgia Ann Steininger (Bobik)

Nov. 22, 1941 - Dec. 21, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Georgia Anne Steininger (Bobik) of Crown Point, Indiana (Lakes of the Four Seasons) passed away on December 21, 2021. She was born on November 22, 1941 to George and Ann Bobik in Gary, Indiana. After graduating from Lew Wallace High School in 1959, Georgia went on to work in several legal offices. Her last position was with Lake County Soil and Water Conservation.
Georgia is survived by her husband Bob Steininger, brother Gene (Mary) Bobik, daughters: Sue (Dirk Hunt) Steininger, Jean Morin and grandchildren: Ashlynn and Griffin Morin. She was survived by other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, January 2, 2022, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, Indiana from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Independent Cat Society in Westville, Indiana or St. Jude House in Crown Point, Indiana.