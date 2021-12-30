Georgia Ann Steininger (Bobik)

CROWN POINT, IN - Georgia Anne Steininger (Bobik) of Crown Point, Indiana (Lakes of the Four Seasons) passed away on December 21, 2021. She was born on November 22, 1941 to George and Ann Bobik in Gary, Indiana. After graduating from Lew Wallace High School in 1959, Georgia went on to work in several legal offices. Her last position was with Lake County Soil and Water Conservation.