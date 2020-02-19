MUNSTER, IN - Georgia Avgerinos, age 87, of Munster, passed away on February 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her loving husband of 65 years: Gust Avgerinos; loving children: Danny and Angela Avgerinos; grandchildren: Christina (Miguel) Gonzalez and Stacy Avgerinos; great granddaughter: Ellie Sofia Gonzalez; brothers: John and Spiro Kollias; and various aunts, uncles, and cousins in Greece and the U.S. She was preceded in death by her son: Nickolas Avgerinos; sister: Fay (Ted) Jones; brother: Nick Kollias; and nephew: Dean Jones. Georgia was a member of the Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptochos Society and Panarcadian Society.