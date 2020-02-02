GRIFFITH, IN - Georgia B. Kirk (nee Griffin) age 76 of Griffith, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020.

She is survived by her two sons: Dwayne (Angie) Murray and William (Teresa) Kirk; four grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; her sisters Mildred Martin and Josephine (M.L. Jr.) Clark; brother-in-law James (Virginia) Kirk; sister-in-law Jessie Wynn; and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her two husbands: James Murray and William C. Kirk; parents: Quentin and Ruth (nee Moore) Griffin; sister Nedith Kuykendall; brother Harry Moore; and sister-in-law Peggy (Travis) Mitchell.

Georgia was a faithful member of Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church in Gary. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Family and friends may gather at Pruzin Brothers Funeral Service (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Friday from 4:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. from Evening Star Missionary Baptist Church (1340 Clark Rd., Gary) with Pastor Eddie Shields, Jr. officiating. At rest Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.