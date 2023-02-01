CARMEL, IN - Georgia K. Pawlicki (nee Poulos), of Carmel, IN (formerly of Portage, IN) passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the age of 77. She is survived by her loving children: Justine (Michael) Horvath of Carmel, IN and Stacey (Rich) Remaks of Solsberry, IN; grandchildren: Nick (Katelyn), Emily, Nathan and Hailey; great granddaughter, Jordan; and siblings: John (Brenda) Poulos and Mary Samples. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Randall; her parents; and two sisters.

Yaya, as she was affectionately known, was an X-ray technician for many years prior to moving to Westfield, IN. She loved spending her time with her family and dog, Roxy, and shopping – both online and at garage sales. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, and will be dearly missed.

Friends and family are welcome to visit from 11:00 until the time of service at 1:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (7535 Taft Street, Merrillville, Indiana). Fr. Mike Evanick officiating. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For information, call 219-980-1141 or 219-736-5840 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.